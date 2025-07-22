Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. On average, analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $560.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 3,560 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,677.80. This represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 43,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,440. This represents a 2.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,586 shares of company stock worth $265,659 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 55.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.