M/I Homes (MHO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.43 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.
M/I Homes Trading Up 0.2%
NYSE MHO opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
