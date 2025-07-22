United Rentals (URI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.59 per share and revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $778.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $736.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.14. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at United Rentals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Rentals stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.77.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

