CVB Financial (CVBF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $127.95 million for the quarter.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 30.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. CVB Financial has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $24.58.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 458,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,461,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 36.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CVB Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

