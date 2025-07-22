International Business Machines (IBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $284.52 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $181.81 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $264.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average of $254.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Business Machines stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.19.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

