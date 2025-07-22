ChampionX (CHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect ChampionX to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $876.63 million for the quarter.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 408.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 432,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,941,000 after buying an additional 155,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

