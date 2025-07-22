Lamb Weston (LW) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.0%

LW stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lamb Weston stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

