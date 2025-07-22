Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $65.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a market cap of $938.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $699.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.