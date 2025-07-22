TE Connectivity (TEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.060 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TEL opened at $179.62 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $180.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.10.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690. The trade was a 35.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $3,322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,181.25. This trade represents a 45.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TE Connectivity stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

