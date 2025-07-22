Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $442.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.54. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, COO Lisa M. Salazar sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $53,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,335 shares in the company, valued at $465,624. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $34,716.00. Following the sale, the director owned 100,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,489.18. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

