Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 999,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,747,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,024,000 after buying an additional 220,422 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 864,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 231,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

