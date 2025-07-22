Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $315.66 million for the quarter.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.6%

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,931.70. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $842,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 182.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 346,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

