Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $192.57 million for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q2 2025 guidance at -0.010-0.190 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $146.40 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average of $127.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,865.60. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $235,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 43.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 329.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.