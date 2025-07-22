Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $7.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Trading Down 1.0%
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $519.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.12. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.