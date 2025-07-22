Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $7.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 109,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $519.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.12. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

