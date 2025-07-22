FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Get FormFactor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FORM

FormFactor Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ FORM opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.45. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $60.73.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,818. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in FormFactor by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,904,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,541,000 after purchasing an additional 749,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.