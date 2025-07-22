Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TALK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 433,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,190.10. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Talkspace in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Talkspace by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 668,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 1.07. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

