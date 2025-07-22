EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $263,250.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,270,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,176.16. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $260,319.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,464,044 shares in the company, valued at $84,045,135.44. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,195 shares of company stock worth $2,386,069. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in EverCommerce by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EverCommerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EVCM stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

