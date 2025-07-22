EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.36.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce
Insider Activity at EverCommerce
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in EverCommerce by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EverCommerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Stock Up 0.4%
EVCM stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EverCommerce
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.