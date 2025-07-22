Raymond James Financial (RJF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Raymond James Financial to post earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Raymond James Financial to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.83. Raymond James Financial has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raymond James Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

