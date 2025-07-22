Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $285.33 million for the quarter.
Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance
CVLG opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $627.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.44. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 20.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVLG
Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group
In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 2,200 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,980.80. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 110,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Covenant Logistics Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.