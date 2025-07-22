Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 99.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.2%

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $62.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,420. This trade represents a 71.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,216,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,966 shares of company stock valued at $12,407,821. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 164,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 85.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

