Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $130.00

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Post stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. Post has a fifty-two week low of $103.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 186,740 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $190,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Post by 232.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Post by 68.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 167.2% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

