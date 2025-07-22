Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter.
Farmers National Banc Price Performance
Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.81. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.
Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
View Our Latest Research Report on FMNB
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Farmers National Banc
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.