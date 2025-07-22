Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.81. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 94.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

