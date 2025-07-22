Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, analysts expect Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania alerts:

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Performance

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.73. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 545.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.