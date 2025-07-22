EastGroup Properties (EGP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.840-9.040 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.210 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.43. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.54%.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

