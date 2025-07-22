Alphabet (GOOG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $93.67 billion for the quarter.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

