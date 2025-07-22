Alaska Air Group (ALK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.650 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALK stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

In other news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,620.30. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,046.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 81.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 340,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 152,953 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

