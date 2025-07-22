Delixy (NASDAQ:DLXY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delixy (NASDAQ:DLXY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Delixy Trading Up 8.3%

Delixy stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Delixy has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

About Delixy

Delixy Holdings Limited is a company principally engaged in the trading of oil-related products, including crude oil and oil-based products such as fuel oils, motor gasoline, additives, gas condensate, base oils, asphalt, petrochemicals and naphtha. Delixy Holdings Limited is based in Singapore.

