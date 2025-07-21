Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after buying an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,564,000 after purchasing an additional 211,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $150.07. 1,503,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,525,076. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $262.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.31.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

