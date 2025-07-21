Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 316 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,564,000 after purchasing an additional 211,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.12. 2,060,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,525,966. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

