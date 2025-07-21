Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – July 21st

Tesla, Broadcom, and Riot Platforms are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the production, distribution and servicing of capital goods—such as machinery, aerospace equipment, construction materials and transportation infrastructure. They play a central role in manufacturing and economic development, supplying the tools and systems that other industries depend on. Because their revenues tend to rise and fall with overall economic activity, industrial stocks are generally viewed as cyclical investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.82. 54,134,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,756,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.26. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.78. 10,359,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,410,330. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $290.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.17.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 93,201,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,154,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 4.57.

