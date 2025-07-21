Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Chancellor Financial Group WB LP

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $393.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.