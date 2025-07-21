Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,390,037,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,596,000 after buying an additional 7,185,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after buying an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,536,000 after buying an additional 4,559,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after buying an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,660. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $395.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

