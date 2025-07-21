Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

View Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.