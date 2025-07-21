Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $449,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 40,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 154,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.06. 1,973,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,522,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.