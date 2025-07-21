Van Strum & Towne Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 117.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,523,212. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

