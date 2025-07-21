RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Buys 113 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

Walt Disney stock opened at $121.36 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

