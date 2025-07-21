Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $150.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $263.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

