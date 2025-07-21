Solar Stocks To Consider – July 20th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, GE Vernova, and Constellation Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, including those that manufacture photovoltaic panels, develop utility-scale solar farms, or provide related services and technologies. Investing in solar stocks exposes shareholders to the growth and risks of the renewable energy sector, where factors like government incentives, technological advances, and energy prices can all impact returns. Over time, solar stocks have attracted attention as global demand for clean energy continues to rise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,904,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,929,970. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 181.13, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.70.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.95. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.04. 6,414,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,667. Vistra has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.70.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $575.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,435. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.90. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $581.27.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded up $13.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.67. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00.

