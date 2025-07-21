Large Cap Stocks To Research – July 20th

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Microsoft, Apple, and Circle Internet Group are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization generally above $10 billion, representing some of the largest and most established firms on major stock exchanges. These companies typically exhibit greater liquidity and lower volatility than smaller peers, often paying steady dividends and serving as core holdings in diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.65. The company had a trading volume of 93,904,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,929,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.13, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.27 and a 200 day moving average of $316.70.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $561.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,428,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,495,266. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.15.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $172.41. The company had a trading volume of 145,724,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,966,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN traded up $9.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,962,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,075,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.31. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.65. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $510.05. 21,120,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,618,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $514.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $211.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,647,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,145,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,692,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,498,600. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion and a PE ratio of -17,689.27. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

