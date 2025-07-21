Anchor Capital Management Group Inc Sells 85,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Anchor Capital Management Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 55.2% of Anchor Capital Management Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $119,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $565.36. 3,428,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,364,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $534.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $565.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

