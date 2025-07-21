Lewis Asset Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Lewis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.9% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $245.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.97. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

