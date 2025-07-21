OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,729,901,000 after buying an additional 1,689,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,526,660,000 after acquiring an additional 866,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,356,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Visa Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE V opened at $349.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $644.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

