Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,695 shares of company stock worth $13,336,162. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

