Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $3,633,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

