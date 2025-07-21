Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – July 20th

Bank of America, Charles Schwab, Wells Fargo & Company, Opendoor Technologies, and BlackRock are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing, managing or financing property assets—such as residential, commercial or industrial real estate. By buying these stocks (including real estate investment trusts, or REITs), investors gain exposure to rental income, property value appreciation and other real estate–related cash flows without directly buying physical property. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,220,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,501,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,552,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,964. The firm has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,202,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,458,807. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

NASDAQ OPEN traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,798,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,693,878. Opendoor Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,104.21. The company had a trading volume of 991,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,213. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,013.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $972.96. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,119.19.

