Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.78 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $464.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

