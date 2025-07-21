WT Wealth Management Purchases 820 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $190.23 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.50.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

