Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 70 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1%

ABBV opened at $189.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.17 and a 200-day moving average of $189.53. The stock has a market cap of $334.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.