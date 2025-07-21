Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD). In a filing disclosed on June 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in McDonald’s stock on June 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “LPL ACCOUNT I” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.78. 846,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,780. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $246.12 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $212.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.88.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

