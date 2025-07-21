Lewis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lewis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $283.34 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $288.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

